Polling Concludes Peacefully Across KP

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 06:28 PM

The polling process for general election 2024 completed peacefully in the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial metropolis here at 05:00 p.m. on Thursday

The polling process across the province continued peacefully till its scheduled time and except for a couple of unpleasant incidents, no mishaps were reported from any part of the province.

The people exercised their right of franchise without any difficulty and a complete level-playing field was ensured for all the political entities.

During the polling process officials from the Election Commission and other authorized officers inspected the arrangements for polling.

Besides the male voters, a large number of women voters also cast their votes in their respective Constituencies.

