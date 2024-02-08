Polling concludes peacefully in 1601 polling stations of Bahawalpur

Voting concluded peacefully in the 1601 polling stations of Bahawalpur and no untoward was reported in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Voting concluded peacefully in the 1601 polling stations of Bahawalpur and no untoward was reported in the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, there were a total of 2,322,545 registered voters in Bahawalpur including 1,078,221 females.

He said that 79 sensitive polling stations were closely monitored and special security measures were in place.

DC said that he along with District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas visited various polling stations to inspect the arrangements.