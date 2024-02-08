Polling Concludes Peacefully In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Polling for the General Election 2024 peacefully concluded in Balochistan with active participation from all age groups amid stringent security
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling for the General Election 2024 peacefully concluded in Balochistan with active participation from all age groups amid stringent security.
The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 a.m. and continued till 5 p.m. without any break to provide maximum time for citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.
Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressed his satisfaction regarding peaceful elections across the province.
In a statement, he said that the people of Balochistan participated in the democratic process of the general elections.
Ali Mardan said that all the conspiracies by creating consternation to sabotage and keep the people away from the election process have failed.
He said that the overall election process in the province was peaceful apart from some incidents.
He appreciated the personnel of the Pakistan Army, FC Police, Levies, and other law enforcement agencies for the successful conduct of peaceful elections in the province.
