Polling concludes peacefully in CBH election, vote counting starts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Polling in Cantonment Board's elections here concluded in Hyderabad at about 5:00 pm on Sunday and vote counting process was started at all 35 polling stations.

According to ECP officials, a large number of eligible voters exercised their right of franchise in all 10 wards of Cantonment board Hyderabad (CBH).

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already completed arrangements for holding of CBH polls in a fair, free and transparent manner.

As many as 54 candidates of different political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Jamat-i-Islami, and the independents contested CBH polls for which 35 polling stations and 130 polling booths (66 for male and 64 for female voters) had been established.

Three major political parties, PTI, PPP and MQM-P have fielded candidates in all the 10 wards of the CBH.

The voting process began at 8:00 am and concluded at about 5:00 pm.

The ECP and local administration have adopted strict security measures during Cantonment Board elections.

The Police and law enforcement agencies were deployed outside polling stations to maintain order during the polling process.