Polling concludes peacefully in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for the general elections on Thursday concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements across the district.

As per ECP's instructions, polling started on time at 8 a.m. and concluded peacefully at 5 p.m. in District Jhang.

The voter turnout was sufficient, and no significant incidents have been recorded to date.

The very sensitive polling locations were monitored by CCTV cameras, and no suspicious activity was recorded.

Jhang residents cast votes at 1137 polling places for 3 national assembly seats and 7 provincial assembly seats.

