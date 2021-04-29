UrduPoint.com
Polling Continues In Peaceful Environment For The By-election In NA-249 Karachi West-II

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:33 PM

Polling continues in peaceful environment for the by-election in NA-249 Karachi West-II

The overall polling process was being held in peaceful environment which began at around 8 a.m at most of the polling stations and scheduled to end at 5 p.m, for the constituency NA-249, Karachi West II

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The overall polling process was being held in peaceful environment which began at around 8 a.m at most of the polling stations and scheduled to end at 5 p.m, for the constituency NA-249, Karachi West II.

The polling staff reached at the polling stations at around 7 a.m to make the arrangements to facilitate the voters to exercise their right of franchise.

The polling process held under strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), to contain further spread of the coronavirus.

The voters' turn out was low in the beginning that is around 11 a.m, due to hot weather, Ramazan-ul-mubarak and Coronavirus, which gradually started increasing later in the day.

The contestant of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Miftah Ismail through a letter had requested the Election Commissioner to allow two hours extension in the polling time that was turned down.

It may be noted here that the National Assembly constituency NA-249's seat had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Ex-MNA Faisal Vawda.

As many as 276 polling stations comprising 796 polling booths including 458 for male and 338 for female voters are being set up for the by-election to facilitate 201,656 male and 137,935 female among the 339,591 registered voters, to use their right to vote.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf PTI's Amjad Iqbal Afridi, Pakistan Sarzammen Party's chief Syed Mustafa Kamal, Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of PPP, MQM-Pakistan's Hafiz Muhammad Mursaleen and others are among the contenders running for the slot.

