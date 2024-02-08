Open Menu

Polling Continues In Peaceful Manner Across Province: IGP Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Polling continues in peaceful manner across province: IGP Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process is going on peacefully and transparently across the province under tight security of Punjab police.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The IGP said that the police personnel were on high alert at sensitive locations and all the polling stations of the province, including Lahore, adding that effective steps had been taken to maintain the flow of traffic on all highways and public places.

The IGP said that more than 130,000 officers and officials, including women, were posted on election security, adding that police teams would remain at the duty points till the polling process was over.

He said that police personnel were helping disabled and weak people who came to the polling stations to fulfill their national duty.

He said that the election process was being monitored moment by moment from all control rooms of Punjab police whereas all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs were reviewing the security and traffic arrangements in the field themselves,

Indiscriminate action will be taken against display of arms, aerial firing, fighting, sabotaging the election process and violation of Section 144, he added.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Firing Police Punjab Traffic Alert Women All From

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

14 minutes ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

3 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

3 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

14 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

15 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

15 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan