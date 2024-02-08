Polling Continues In Peaceful Manner Across Province: IGP Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process is going on peacefully and transparently across the province under tight security of Punjab police.
This was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar in a statement issued here on Thursday.
The IGP said that the police personnel were on high alert at sensitive locations and all the polling stations of the province, including Lahore, adding that effective steps had been taken to maintain the flow of traffic on all highways and public places.
The IGP said that more than 130,000 officers and officials, including women, were posted on election security, adding that police teams would remain at the duty points till the polling process was over.
He said that police personnel were helping disabled and weak people who came to the polling stations to fulfill their national duty.
He said that the election process was being monitored moment by moment from all control rooms of Punjab police whereas all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs were reviewing the security and traffic arrangements in the field themselves,
Indiscriminate action will be taken against display of arms, aerial firing, fighting, sabotaging the election process and violation of Section 144, he added.
