Polling continues peacefully for Cantonment Boards' elections in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Polling for Cantonment Boards' Elections continues peacefully in seven district of Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Sunday.

Polling started at 8:00 a.m and will continue till 5:00 p.m without any break on 33 wards of nine Cantonment Boards inKhyber Pakhtunkhwafor which 167 candidates were in run for 137 seats.

Voters started reaching polling stations in the morning to cast their votes.

Candidates running for general seats in Cherat Cantonment in Nowshera district are already elected unopposed.

A total of 113,753 voters (600,576 male, 530,135 female) would exercise cast their votes in the election.

As many as 131 polling stations have been established among which 54 were formalevoters while 35 for female voters and 25 joint polling stations.

InPeshawar, electionis being held on five general seats while inNowsheraon four general seats, in Risalpur on three general seats, inMardanon two general seats, inKohaton three general seats, inBannuon two general seats, inAbbottabadon ten general seats, inDera Ismail Khanon two general seats and inHavelianCantonment theelectionwould be held on two general seats.

The Election officials have advised the candidates, voters and polling staff to adopt the standard operating procedures and other guidelines to avoid the spread of coronavirus.