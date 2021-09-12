UrduPoint.com

Polling Continues Peacefully For Cantonment Boards' Elections In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

Polling continues peacefully for Cantonment Boards' elections in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Polling for Cantonment Boards' Elections continues peacefully in seven district of Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Sunday.

Polling started at 8:00 a.m and will continue till 5:00 p.m without any break on 33 wards of nine Cantonment Boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which 167 candidates were in run for 137 seats.

Voters started reaching polling stations in the morning to cast their votes.

Candidates running for general seats in Cherat Cantonment in Nowshera district are already elected unopposed.

A total of 113,753 voters (600,576 male, 530,135 female) would exercise cast their votes in the election.

As many as 131 polling stations have been established among which 54 were for male voters while 35 for female voters and 25 joint polling stations.

In Peshawar, election is being held on five general seats while in Nowshera on four general seats, in Risalpur on three general seats, in Mardan on two general seats, in Kohat on three general seats, in Bannu on two general seats, in Abbottabad on ten general seats, in Dera Ismail Khan on two general seats and in Havelian Cantonment the election would be held on two general seats.

The Election officials have advised the candidates, voters and polling staff to adopt the standard operating procedures and other guidelines to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

