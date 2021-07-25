Polling continues peacefully in all constituencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 25 (APP):Around 826 polling stations were declared sensitive and 1,209 the most sensitive among the total 5,123 polling stations established for 45 Constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

The declared sensitive areas included 33 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 12 of Pakistan-based Jammu and Kashmir refugees for holding peaceful and smooth elections for the legislative assembly of AJK.

A total of 32,50,117 voters were registered for all 45 constituencies of AJK legislative assembly to elect their representatives.

In Mirpur division, comprising Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts, out of total 2042 polling stations, 588 polling stations were declared sensitive and 422 the most sensitive.

According to the reports received so far, the polling process was continued peacefully at most places and people were visiting polling stations in large number to cast their vote.