UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polling Continues Peacefully In All Constituencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Polling continues peacefully in all constituencies

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 25 (APP):Around 826 polling stations were declared sensitive and 1,209 the most sensitive among the total 5,123 polling stations established for 45 Constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

The declared sensitive areas included 33 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 12 of Pakistan-based Jammu and Kashmir refugees for holding peaceful and smooth elections for the legislative assembly of AJK.

A total of 32,50,117 voters were registered for all 45 constituencies of AJK legislative assembly to elect their representatives.

In Mirpur division, comprising Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts, out of total 2042 polling stations, 588 polling stations were declared sensitive and 422 the most sensitive.

According to the reports received so far, the polling process was continued peacefully at most places and people were visiting polling stations in large number to cast their vote.

Related Topics

Assembly Vote Jammu Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Refugee

Recent Stories

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

13 minutes ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

58 minutes ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.