Polling Continues Peacefully In South Punjab: Addl IGP
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan said on Thursday that the polling process continued peacefully across South Punjab amid tight security arrangements.
In a statement issued here, the additional IGP said that a central control room has been set up to monitor security arrangements at three regions and eleven districts of South Punjab. He said that special teams have been moved towards Dera Ghazi Khan Region to monitor security arrangements.
A total of 14,337 polling stations have been set up in South Punjab where 33,297 police officials, 29,636 officials of special force, 185 teams of Elite Force, 938 officials of Rangers, and 12,554 of Pakistan Army have been deployed across the South Punjab to maintain law and order situation.
The Additional IGP further said that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against law violators and strict action would be taken against elements found involved in causing hurdles in the peaceful polling process.
Recent Stories
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG visits polling stations in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
Polling continues smoothly in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Voting in Hyderabad continues peacefully6 minutes ago
-
Vote casting underway at 1,601 polling stations in Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
Pervez Khattak, Mian Iftikhar cast vote at Manki Sharif, Pabbi as polling accelerates at Nowshera, M ..6 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security to ensure peaceful elections.16 minutes ago
-
CCTV cameras in use for monitoring polling process says DIG Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad visits security control room16 minutes ago
-
CM KP inspects Election Control Room in Home Department26 minutes ago
-
ECP directs PEMRA to issue warning to two private channels for code violation26 minutes ago
-
Voters throng to polling stations in Swat, Buner, Shangla despite cold weather conditions36 minutes ago
-
Polling continues peacefully in Nawabshah36 minutes ago