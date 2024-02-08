Open Menu

Polling Continues Peacefully In South Punjab: Addl IGP

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Polling continues peacefully in South Punjab: Addl IGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan said on Thursday that the polling process continued peacefully across South Punjab amid tight security arrangements.

In a statement issued here, the additional IGP said that a central control room has been set up to monitor security arrangements at three regions and eleven districts of South Punjab. He said that special teams have been moved towards Dera Ghazi Khan Region to monitor security arrangements.

A total of 14,337 polling stations have been set up in South Punjab where 33,297 police officials, 29,636 officials of special force, 185 teams of Elite Force, 938 officials of Rangers, and 12,554 of Pakistan Army have been deployed across the South Punjab to maintain law and order situation.

The Additional IGP further said that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against law violators and strict action would be taken against elements found involved in causing hurdles in the peaceful polling process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Rangers Police Punjab Law And Order Dera Ghazi Khan

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

2 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

13 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

14 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

14 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

14 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan