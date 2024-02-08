Polling continues peacefully in South Punjab: Addl IGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan said on Thursday that the polling process continued peacefully across South Punjab amid tight security arrangements.

In a statement issued here, the additional IGP said that a central control room has been set up to monitor security arrangements at three regions and eleven districts of South Punjab. He said that special teams have been moved towards Dera Ghazi Khan Region to monitor security arrangements.

A total of 14,337 polling stations have been set up in South Punjab where 33,297 police officials, 29,636 officials of special force, 185 teams of Elite Force, 938 officials of Rangers, and 12,554 of Pakistan Army have been deployed across the South Punjab to maintain law and order situation.

The Additional IGP further said that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against law violators and strict action would be taken against elements found involved in causing hurdles in the peaceful polling process.