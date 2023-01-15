Polling ends in Karachi, Hyderabad peacefully

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Polling time is over at 5 pm sharp in the local body elections and the counting of votes has started in Karachi and Hyderabad, a private tv Channel reported on Sunday.

The polling day observed violence and mismanagement at some polling stations but generally, the process of polling continued in a smooth and peaceful manner.

According to the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the election results will be broadcast at 6 o'clock.

Throughout the day, the enthusiasm of the voters was visible as women, elderly and disabled citizens came to cast their votes.

Some squirrels were witnessed between Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami National Party (ANP) workers at the polling station of Manghopir Sultanabad Tanveer school.

According to the reports, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is likely to sweep local body elections from Hyderabad as it has already won 31 union council seats out of 160 seats unopposed.

The position of PPP candidates from Tando Fazal, Tando Jam, Hussainabad, Qasimabad, and Nironkot towns is believed to be very strong