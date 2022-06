(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Polling for the first phase of local government elections was concluded in Tharparkar The voting began at 8 a.m. today and continued until 5 p.m. without any break.

Law and order situation remained under control in the district and no untoward incident was reported during the polling process.