Polling ends peacefully for by-election in NA-249 Karachi West-II

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The polling process for the bye-election in NA-249 Karachi West-II concluded in peaceful environment here on Thursday.

The polling was held from 8 a.m to 5 p.m without any break to facilitate 339,591 registered voters including 201,656 male and 137,935 female.

Only those voters, who entered the polling stations till 5 p.m, are being allowed to cast their votes.

The polling process was conducted under strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), while strict security arrangements were made by the Sindh Police and Rangers.