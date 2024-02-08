Polling Ends Peacefully In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Polling in Sargodha district completed in all National Assembly constituencies including NA-NA-82,NA,83,NA-84 and NA-85
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling in Sargodha district completed in all National Assembly Constituencies including NA-NA-82,NA,83,NA-84 and NA-85 and NA-86 and ten constituencies of Provincial assemblies including PP-71 ,PP-72,PP,73,PP-74,PP-75,PP-76,PP-77,PP-78 ,PP-79,PP and PP-80.
For five NAs and 10 PPs elections, 1698 polling stations were set up where a large number of voters exercised their right of vote to elect their representatives.
In NA-82, there were 5, 63,116 voters including 298,879 males and 264,237 females whereas 105 polling stations for males and 96 polling stations for females and 159 common polling stations were set up.
In NA-83, the number of total registered voters was 528,455 including 283,841 and 244,713 male and and female voters respectively. The number of polling stations for males was 63 and 60 for female in NA-83 whereas 205 polling stations were operational in the constituency.
In NA-84 there were 279,393 male voters whereas 251,292 were female voters while the total voters in constituency were 530,682.
Male polling stations numbered 169 whereas 140 were set up for females.
In NA-85, there were 507,216 voters including 237,406 males and 269,810 females.
Whereas in NA-86 total registered voters were 539,128 including 285,571 male and 253,557 female voters for which 343 polling stations were set up in the constituency.
For a smooth and peaceful election, more than 6,000 policemen performed their duties and no untoward incident was reported during the polling process.
All the divisional and district administrators including Commissioner, DC ,RPO,DPO and ACs remained active in the field to monitor the polling process.
