Open Menu

Polling Ends Peacefully In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Polling ends peacefully in Sargodha

Polling in Sargodha district completed in all National Assembly constituencies including NA-NA-82,NA,83,NA-84 and NA-85

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling in Sargodha district completed in all National Assembly Constituencies including NA-NA-82,NA,83,NA-84 and NA-85 and NA-86 and ten constituencies of Provincial assemblies including PP-71 ,PP-72,PP,73,PP-74,PP-75,PP-76,PP-77,PP-78 ,PP-79,PP and PP-80.

For five NAs and 10 PPs elections, 1698 polling stations were set up where a large number of voters exercised their right of vote to elect their representatives.

In NA-82, there were 5, 63,116 voters including 298,879 males and 264,237 females whereas 105 polling stations for males and 96 polling stations for females and 159 common polling stations were set up.

In NA-83, the number of total registered voters was 528,455 including 283,841 and 244,713 male and and female voters respectively. The number of polling stations for males was 63 and 60 for female in NA-83 whereas 205 polling stations were operational in the constituency.

In NA-84 there were 279,393 male voters whereas 251,292 were female voters while the total voters in constituency were 530,682.

Male polling stations numbered 169 whereas 140 were set up for females.

In NA-85, there were 507,216 voters including 237,406 males and 269,810 females.

Whereas in NA-86 total registered voters were 539,128 including 285,571 male and 253,557 female voters for which 343 polling stations were set up in the constituency.

For a smooth and peaceful election, more than 6,000 policemen performed their duties and no untoward incident was reported during the polling process.

All the divisional and district administrators including Commissioner, DC ,RPO,DPO and ACs remained active in the field to monitor the polling process.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Vote Male Sargodha All NA-82 NA-83 NA-84 NA-85 NA-86 PP-71 PP-72 PP-74 PP-75 PP-76 PP-77 PP-78 PP-79 PP-80

Recent Stories

China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disas ..

China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disaster recovery

5 minutes ago
 Polling concludes in Faisalabad peacefully

Polling concludes in Faisalabad peacefully

5 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Polling concludes peacefully in Ra ..

Elections 2024: Polling concludes peacefully in Rawalpindi district

5 minutes ago
 PFC to take part in 3-day Las Vegas USA Expo

PFC to take part in 3-day Las Vegas USA Expo

5 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukrain ..

Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly advance as investors track co ..

Stock markets mostly advance as investors track company earnings

4 minutes ago
OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burki ..

OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz ..

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz visits control room, poling s ..

17 minutes ago
 Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ball ..

Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ballot papers starts

17 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

Election 2024: Polling time comes to end

1 hour ago
 President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his v ..

President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..

45 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan