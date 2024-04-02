Open Menu

Polling For 12 Senate Seats Begins In Sindh Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Polling for 12 Senate seats begins in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Polling for 12 Senate seats began here in Sindh Assembly on Tuesday which will continue till 4 pm.

Out of 12 Senators, seven will be elected on general seats, two each for reserved for women and Technocrats and one for the non Muslim reserved seat.

PPP has fielded 11 candidates, MQM Pakistan one candidate, Sunni Ittehad Council has fielded 6 candidates while one independent candidate Faisal Vawda is also in the run.

According to number of seats in the provincial Assembly, ruling Pakistan People's party is in a position to clinch 6 out of 7 general seats and the MQM- P may get one general seats while Suni Itehad Council could not get even one seat as it has only 9 MPAs in the house of 168 members.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Senate MQM May Women Muslim Faisal Vawda P

Recent Stories

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

9 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

12 hours ago
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

12 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

12 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

12 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

12 hours ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan