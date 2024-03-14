Open Menu

Polling For 2 Senate Seats Underway At Sindh Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Polling for 2 Senate seats underway at Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The polling for two Senate seats that fell vacant from Sindh is underway on Thursday.

Both the seats had fallen vacant under Article 223 of the Constitution which prohibits lawmakers from holding dual membership as Jam Mehtab Dahar and Nisar Khuhro were elected on provincial Assembly seats in general elections held on February 08, 2024.

Meanwhile, Muttahid Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) have boycotted the polling in Sindh.

The polling to fill two vacant general seats in the upper house from Sindh is currently underway where Pakistan Peoples Party has fielded Jam Saifullah Khan Dharejo and Muhammad Aslam Abro against Nazeerullah and Shazia Sohail of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Provincial Election Commissioner, Sindh, Sharifullah, has been acting as the returning officer for the by-election.

