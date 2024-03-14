Polling For 3 Senate Vacant Seats Of Balochistan Continues
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The polling for by-elections on three vacant Senate seats of Balochistan is underway here on Thursday at the Balochistan Assembly.
Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti has cast his vote while as many as 52 parliamentarians have so far exercised their right to choose the senators for the upper house.
The senate seats were declared vacant after Sarfaraz Bugti, Maulana Abdul Ghafoof Haidri and Agha Umer Ahmed Zai left the senate after they decided to contest the general polls.
Provincial Election Commissioner Mohammad Farid Afridi has been appointed the returning officer.
It may be recalled that overall seven candidates are in the run for the three vacant seats of the Senate of Pakistan. The polling for the senate vacant seats will continue till 4 pm.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for ensure sale of edible items at economical rates10 minutes ago
-
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats15 minutes ago
-
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Nations are in competitio ..15 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends heartfelt wishes on ‘Punjab Culture Day'19 minutes ago
-
ECP unveils schedule for Senate elections in federal capital's vacant seats19 minutes ago
-
Kohat admin mobilizes against artificial inflation19 minutes ago
-
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy19 minutes ago
-
Dr. Musadiq, French Dy Head Mission discuss collaboration in energy sector20 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses petition of SIC seeking reserved seats20 minutes ago
-
One arrested with huge quantity of fireworks20 minutes ago
-
156,952 ration bags distributed in Rwp division20 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 46 kg drugs in three operations30 minutes ago