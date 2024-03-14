Open Menu

Polling For 3 Senate Vacant Seats Of Balochistan Continues

Polling for 3 senate vacant seats of Balochistan continues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The polling for by-elections on three vacant Senate seats of Balochistan is underway here on Thursday at the Balochistan Assembly.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti has cast his vote while as many as 52 parliamentarians have so far exercised their right to choose the senators for the upper house.

The senate seats were declared vacant after Sarfaraz Bugti, Maulana Abdul Ghafoof Haidri and Agha Umer Ahmed Zai left the senate after they decided to contest the general polls.

Provincial Election Commissioner Mohammad Farid Afridi has been appointed the returning officer.

It may be recalled that overall seven candidates are in the run for the three vacant seats of the Senate of Pakistan. The polling for the senate vacant seats will continue till 4 pm.

APP/ask.

