Polling For 48 Senate Seats To Be Held On April 2

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:21 PM

The commission will issue the election schedule on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-March 12nd, 2024) Polling for 48 Senate seats will be held on the second of the next month.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, fifty-two senators, after completing their six-year term will get retired tomorrow. However, election will not be held against four seats reserved for the erstwhile tribal areas. These seats have been abolished after the merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the 25th Amendment of the Constitution.

Election will be held on seven general seats, two women and two technocrats/ Ulema from each province of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Two seats reserved for non-Muslims will be filled one each from Sindh and Punjab.

Two senators will be elected from the Islamabad Capital Territory, one each under the general as well as technocrat/Ulema category.

The commission will issue the election schedule on Thursday. Nomination papers with regard to the Senate elections can be obtained from the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad as well as the provincial elections commissioners of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers to their respective Returning Officers on Friday and Saturday.

Besides, any additional information regarding the Senate elections can be obtained at 051-9219335.

