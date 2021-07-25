Polling for AJK elections concludes peacefully in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Polling for two seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections concluded peacefully in Multan on Sunday.

The polling for two seats of AJK elections including LA-42 Kashmir Valley and LA Jammu started at 8 am which concluded peacefully at 5 pm.

The district administration set up three polling stations for LA-42 Kashmir Valley in which there were 1482 registered voters while one the polling station was set up for LA Jammu where number of total registered votes were 87.

It is pertinent to mention here that tight security arrangements were made by the district police as 295 police officials were deployed on security deputy besides CCTV cameras on polling station to avoid any untoward incident.