Polling For AJK Elections Continue Smoothly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Polling for AJK elections continue smoothly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling for LA-XXXIV (Jammu-1) and LA-XLII (Valley-III) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) general elections 2021, is continued smoothly here on Sunday.

For this purpose, six polling stations have been set up at Govt Technical High school D-Ground, AV Modern High School D-Ground, Govt High School No 1 Tandlianwala, Govt Higher Secondary School Chak Jhumra, Govt Islamia High School Jaranwala and Govt High School No 2 Sammundri.

The district administration has made foolproof security arrangements in and around the polling stations.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in and outside the polling stations whileteams of Rescue-1122, health department and other agencies were also present to cope withany untoward incident at the polling stations.

More Stories From Pakistan

