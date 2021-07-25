UrduPoint.com
Polling For AJK Elections Peacefully Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Polling for AJK elections peacefully concludes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling on Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's elections here peacefully concluded on Sunday evening.

The polling started at about 8 am amid strict security arrangements and concluded at 5 pm without any break.

The official counting of the votes was continued just after the conclusion of the polling.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Salam Shaikh, a large number of police personnel had been deployed to maintain peace and security during the polling process for reserved seats for Kashmiri refugees residing in the district.

The police commandos were also deployed outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's office and snap checking was conducted in different areas of the city to avoid any untoward incident during the polling process.

More Stories From Pakistan

