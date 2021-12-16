UrduPoint.com

Polling For By-election Began, In Khanewal PP-206 Constituency

Polling for by-election began, in Khanewal PP-206 constituency

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Polling process continued for by-election on a vacant Punjab Assembly seat PP-206 in Khanewal-IV constituency Thursday.

Polling began at 8 A.M. amid tight security arrangements which will continue till 5 P.M. without any break with.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 183 polling stations and 512 polling booths for over 230,000 registered voters of the constituency to pick their candidates to fill the seat left vacant following death of MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha in Khanewal.

Polling staff available at every polling station was facilitating voters to cast their votes, however, presence of voters was witnessed low due to intense cold weather conditions and fog, particularly those in rural areas.

But observers believe the voters would rush to the polling stations as soon as the sun rays start warming the atmosphere.

Rangers, police and security personnel were guarding each and every polling station as part of security arrangements.

PTI candidate Naureen Nishat Daha and PML-N's Rana Saleem are the main contestants of this electoral fight and a close contest is expected.

