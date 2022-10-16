UrduPoint.com

Polling For By-election Concludes In Faisalabad Peacefully

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Polling process for by-election in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) concluded in safe and secure atmosphere as the voters enjoyed their right of vote in favour of their favorite candidates, here on Sunday.

The local administration, in coordination with the Police Department, Election Commission of Pakistan, and law-enforcing agencies had made tight security arrangements. The Police Department had deputed four superintendents of police (SPs), 13 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 17 inspectors, 384 sub-inspectors (SIs), 436 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 5342 head constables and constables for security duty, whereas 920 police jawans were kept as reserves at Police Lines.

Dolphin Force and Elite Force teams also remained active across the constituency for thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas.

Votes were polled in safe and secure atmosphere and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the constituency, police spokesman said.

