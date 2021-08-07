UrduPoint.com

Polling For By-election In Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly (GBA)4 Nagar-1 To Be Held On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Polling for By-election in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly (GBA)4 Nagar-1 to be held on Sunday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan by-election that polling for by-election in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly (GBA) 4 Nagar-1 will be held on Sunday.

Polling will continue from 8 am to 5 pm. In general election of GB from this constituency PPP provincial president of Pakistan Peoples Party Amjad Advocate has won .

Tough competition is expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreik Insaf (PTI), Islamic Tehreik and Pakistan Peoples Party.

Amjad Hussain Advocate was elected MLA from L.A- 4 District Nagar 1 in the general election 2020 of Nagar Baltistan but he vacated this seat so bye election to be held in this constituency on Sunday.

In this regard, DIG Gilgit Range Dr.

Mian Muhammad Saeed visited GBA-4 Nagar-1 and finalized the security arrangements for election after reviewing the security arrangements for the by-elections.

He expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the District Superintendent of Police regarding the elections and commended them and directed to provide foolproof security during Muharram and also maintain law and order in the area.

He called for all possible measures to be taken to maintain peace and order in the region and directed to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Nagar Ishaq Hussain reiterated his commitment that he would spare no effort to make the by-elections transparent and peaceful.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Law And Order Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday 2020 All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018 Muharram

Recent Stories

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to in ..

Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to information on violence against ..

34 minutes ago
 Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic ..

Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic Bronze in Men's 65 Kg Weight C ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in ..

Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.