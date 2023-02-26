Polling for by-election in NA-193 constituency of Rajanpur continues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Polling for the by-election in the NA-193 constituency of Rajanpur is continuing amid strict security.

The polling began at 8 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. without any pause.

As many as 11 candidates were contesting NA-193 Rajanpur by-poll, but apparently, the main contest was between the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Amaar Owais Leghari and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Mohsin Leghari. Akhtar Hasan Khan Gurchani from the PPP was also in the arena.

There were 379,204 registered voters in the constituency, of which 206,497 were male and 172,709 were female.

A total of 237 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, of which 68 were declared sensitive. 2,650 police personnel have been deployed to deal with any untoward situation while Rangers and Army personnel will also patrol the area.

The seat has fallen vacant due to the death of PTI MNA Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari.