Polling For By-election Of Three Wards Of SCB Underway:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Polling is underway for the by-elections of three wards of the Sargodha Cantonment Board here on Thursday.

The polling started at 8 am and would continue uninterrupted till 5 pm.

On the occasion, strict security arrangements have been made at the polling stations.

According to District Election Commissioner Sargodha Ghulam Abbas, a total of 13 candidates were contesting in three wards of the Cantonment Board by-election, of which 02 were in ward number 01, 06 candidates in ward number 09 and 05 in ward number 10.

He said that a total of 28,161 voters would cast their votes, of which 13,676 were women and 14,485 were men voters included while a total of 21 polling stations and 68 polling booths have been set up for them.

A total of 178 polling staff were performing duty for cantonment board by election, he added.

