Polling For By Election On 29 LG Seats In Sindh On Sept 24

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The by-elections for 29 Local Bodies seats in 14 districts of Sindh will be held on September 24.

According to a spokesperson of the Election Commission Sindh, carrying mobile phones inside polling stations will be strictly prohibited. Only polling staff and security personnel will be exempted from this restriction.

As per Section 182 of the Elections Act 2017, public gatherings, rallies, processions, and corner meetings will be banned 48 hours prior to polling time. The restrictions will be enforced from midnight between September 22 and 23 and will remain effective until the conclusion of polling.

Sindh Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan also issued strict directives to concerned authorities to ensure transparent and peaceful elections. He emphasized that violations of the code of conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, security officials, and other relevant authorities have been instructed to strictly implement the rules and regulations.

