Polling for bye-election in 3 NA constituencies continue in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The polling process for bye-election on three vacant National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started and continue peacefully.

The Constituencies wherein bye-election is scheduled included NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar-V respectively.

The total number of voters in these constituencies is over 1450,000, out of which the number of men voters is over 8,50,000 while 6,42,000 are women voters.

The polling was started on time at 8:00am and will continue till 5:00pm without any interval. However, voters present inside the polling stations will be allowed to cast their votes despite the expiry of the time.

A total of 16 candidates are in run from these constituencies. Four each candidates are in run from NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda while 8 candidates are contesting from NA-31, Peshawar-V respectively.

According to a spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission, 979 polling stations have been established in all three NA constituencies including 429 polling stations for men and 351 for women while 199 polling stations are for both men and women.

Out of the 979 polling stations 745 have been declared as highly sensitive and 234 as sensitive. The police have adopted abreast security measures.