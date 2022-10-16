UrduPoint.com

Polling For Bye-election In 3 NA Constituencies Continue In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Polling for bye-election in 3 NA constituencies continue in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The polling process for bye-election on three vacant National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started and continue peacefully.

The Constituencies wherein bye-election is scheduled included NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar-V respectively.

The total number of voters in these constituencies is over 1450,000, out of which the number of men voters is over 8,50,000 while 6,42,000 are women voters.

The polling was started on time at 8:00am and will continue till 5:00pm without any interval. However, voters present inside the polling stations will be allowed to cast their votes despite the expiry of the time.

A total of 16 candidates are in run from these constituencies. Four each candidates are in run from NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda while 8 candidates are contesting from NA-31, Peshawar-V respectively.

According to a spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission, 979 polling stations have been established in all three NA constituencies including 429 polling stations for men and 351 for women while 199 polling stations are for both men and women.

Out of the 979 polling stations 745 have been declared as highly sensitive and 234 as sensitive. The police have adopted abreast security measures.

Related Topics

National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Mardan Charsadda Women All From NA-22 NA-24 NA-31

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

10 hours ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.