UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polling For Bye-elections Concludes, Vote Count Underway In Karachi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Polling for bye-elections concludes, vote count underway in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Polling on Tuesday concluded here for bye-elections on the the Provincial Assembly constituency, PS-88 Malir II (Karachi), while vote counting was underway in constituency.

Strict security measures had been taken to control law and order situation in the city. Large number rangers and police personnel were deputed at the polling stations. The polling begun at 8am and concluded at 5pm peacefully.The basic facilities were also provided to the polling stations for voters.

Voter Karim Bux from Polling station of Government Boys and Girls Schools campus Shah Mardan Shan talking to APP said that the voting procedure was transparent and fair.

There were a total of 145,627 registered voters in the constituency; of total 81,425 are male voters and 64,202 female voters.

As many as 108 polling stations and 418 polling booths have been set up in the constituency.

The seat fell vacant after Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, the minister for human settlement, died of Covid-19.

The PPP has given ticket to Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, while PTI has given ticket to Jan Sher Junejo to contest the bye-election.

Apart from this, there are around a dozen candidates belonging to different parties and independents are also in the race for the PS-88 bye-polls.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers Police Law And Order Vote Provincial Assembly Died Male Mardan Malir From Government Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PS-88

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kurdistan, Iraq

46 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Mali discuss cooperation relations

1 hour ago

UAE, African Union Commission discuss boosting coo ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

1 hour ago

Chadian President, UAE State Minister discuss coop ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.