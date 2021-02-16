Polling for bye-elections concludes, vote count underway in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Polling on Tuesday concluded here for bye-elections on the the Provincial Assembly constituency, PS-88 Malir II (Karachi), while vote counting was underway in constituency.

Strict security measures had been taken to control law and order situation in the city. Large number rangers and police personnel were deputed at the polling stations. The polling begun at 8am and concluded at 5pm peacefully.The basic facilities were also provided to the polling stations for voters.

Voter Karim Bux from Polling station of Government Boys and Girls Schools campus Shah Mardan Shan talking to APP said that the voting procedure was transparent and fair.

There were a total of 145,627 registered voters in the constituency; of total 81,425 are male voters and 64,202 female voters.

As many as 108 polling stations and 418 polling booths have been set up in the constituency.

The seat fell vacant after Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, the minister for human settlement, died of Covid-19.

The PPP has given ticket to Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, while PTI has given ticket to Jan Sher Junejo to contest the bye-election.

Apart from this, there are around a dozen candidates belonging to different parties and independents are also in the race for the PS-88 bye-polls.