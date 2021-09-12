Polling for Cantonment LB elections held in peaceful environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Polling for the Local Bodies (LB) elections was held in a peaceful environment here on Sunday in five Cantonments of Rawalpindi district.

The polling for the elections started at 8 am and continued till 5:00 pm without any break while 273 candidates were in the run for the elections in 36 wards of Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Taxila and Murree Hills Cantt.

Talking to APP, District Returning Officer, Rawalpindi II, Shaheen Ghazal informed that total number of registered voters in five cantonment boards of Rawalpindi district was 664,873 including 343,894 male and 320,979 female.

She said that 82 contesting candidates were in Rawalpindi Cantt, 77 in Chaklala Cantt, 87 in Wah Cantt, 20 in Taxila Cantt and seven in Murree Hills Cantt.

The total number of registered voters in Rawalpindi Cantt was 279,529, in Chaklala Cantt 170,100, in Wah Cantt 196,250, in Taxila Cantt 15,976 while 3,018 voters were registered in Murree.

To a question, she told that 583 polling stations including 285 for male and 276 for female and 22 joint polling stations were set up to facilitate the voters to exercise their right of franchise. As many as 48 sensitive polling stations of the district were given special security cover.

ECP had deployed 583 Presiding Officers, 1604 Assistant Presiding Officers and 1604 Polling Officers in the district, she added.

She said that total 1604 polling booths including 822 for male and 782 for female voters were set up for the elections.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi police made all-out efforts to implement Code of Conduct (CoC) issued by Election Commission of Pakistan.

No one was allowed to display weapons and use the loudspeakers, he said adding, besides the deployment at polling stations and polling booths, special police squads and police vehicles of the respective police stations were used for patrolling in Cantt areas to ensure law and order. Elite force was also deployed for election duty, he added.

All the cops deployed for election duties were directed to remain in the field at their duty points particularly from start to end of the polling.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi, as many as 48 sensitive polling stations of the district were given special security cover and Rawalpindi district police utilized all available resources to ensure law and order particularly at all sensitive polling stations.

About 3000 cops including two SSPs, four SPs, nine DSPs, 16 SHOs and other personnel of Rawalpindi district police were deployed in the district.

To a question he informed that foolproof security arrangements were finalized to ensure peaceful, transparent and impartial local government elections.

Police personnel had also been directed to keep an eye on suspicious activities and persons, he added.

395