Polling for CB Risalpur general seat on Dec.4

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Polling for vacant General Councilor seat in Risalpur Cantonment board will be held on December 4, 2022, said a press release issued here by the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) on Friday.

According to the final list of candidates, three candidates running for the seat have been issued election symbols.

The candidates included Asif Iqbal of PTI, Tariq Iqbal of ANP and Zar Hayat is contesting on the ticket of PML-N.