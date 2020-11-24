UrduPoint.com
Polling For Chenab Club Faisalabad Elections On Nov 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:52 PM

Polling for Chenab Club Faisalabad elections on Nov 25

Polling for the Chenab Club Faisalabad elections for 2020-21 will be held here on November 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Polling for the Chenab Club Faisalabad elections for 2020-21 will be held here on November 25.

According to election commissioner, three candidates including former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Khalid Habib, Farrukh Munir and SM Ashraf are contesting for the office of Honorary Secretary while 5 candidates including Jamal Ullah Khan, Mian Atif Mahmood, Muhammad Haroon, Dr Sumera Ihsan and Usman Aziz are in the run for 4 seats of executive committee members.

He said the polling would commence at 2.00 pm and continue up to 10.00 pm. He said that Chief Executive Office Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza would conduct the polling as presiding officer. He said thatfoolproof arrangements had been made for elections in addition to ensuring implementation of corona SOPs during the polling process. As many as 2700 members are registered to vote in the election for office of Honorary Secretary and 4 executive members of the 4th largest social club of Pakistan, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

