Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilgit today

Four Members of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly have submitted their nomination forms in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13rd, 2023) The polling for election of Leader of the House of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly will be held in the Assembly Hall in Gilgit on Thursday.

Gulbar Khan, a candidate in the race, turned out to be an absconder.

They include Gulbar Khan, Raja Azam Khan, Javed Ali Manwa former Minister and former senior Minister Raja Muhammad Zakria Maqpoon.