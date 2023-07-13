Open Menu

Polling For CM GB Being Held In Assembly Hall Gilgit Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 13, 2023 | 12:02 PM

Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilgit today

Four Members of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly have submitted their nomination forms in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13rd, 2023) The polling for election of Leader of the House of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly will be held in the Assembly Hall in Gilgit on Thursday.

In this regard, four Members of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly have submitted their nomination forms.

Gulbar Khan, a candidate in the race, turned out to be an absconder.

They include Gulbar Khan, Raja Azam Khan, Javed Ali Manwa former Minister and former senior Minister Raja Muhammad Zakria Maqpoon.

