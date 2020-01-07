UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polling For District Bar Association RWP On Jan 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:18 PM

Polling for district Bar Association RWP on Jan 11

Electoral activities for elections of District Bar Association Rawalpindi have started in full potential

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Electoral activities for elections of District Bar Association Rawalpindi have started in full potential.Polling for the elections of district Bar Association Rawalpindi will be held on Jan 11..All candidates have started their chambers to chambers campaign including district Kachehri.Polling will be conducted on Jan 11 while projection meeting in order to present manifestos by all lawyers would be conducted on Jan 9.Jan 10 will be the rest day and on that day no candidate will be allowed to do campaign.Polling will be conducted from 9 am in the morning to 4pm in the afternoon and 3500 lawyers will be able to cast their vote.

For President, contest will take place between 4 candidates Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Chaudhry Nayyar Jawad, Tariq Musa, Chaudhry Ayub, for vice president three candidates Asghar Gondal, Fakharudin Mirza, Sakhawat Kazmi, For secretary generalship, Yasir Chatta, Salahudin, Imran Yusuf Niazi, while for joint secretary ship contest will be held between Waqas Kiyani and Malik Shehbaz Rasheed.Code of conduct has also been issued in this regard with warning that no violation of the code of conduct will be tolerated.

Related Topics

Vote Lawyers Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident i ..

2 minutes ago

PM is expected to visit Malaysia at the end of thi ..

9 minutes ago

Iran designates US forces 'terrorists' for killing ..

5 minutes ago

Stephens blasts Brisbane organisers over 'respect' ..

12 minutes ago

PTA Cricket League (PCL) Held in Islamabad

35 minutes ago

Istanbul Airport Temporarily Closed After Passenge ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.