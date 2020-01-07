Polling for district Bar Association RWP on Jan 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Electoral activities for elections of District Bar Association Rawalpindi have started in full potential

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Electoral activities for elections of District Bar Association Rawalpindi have started in full potential.Polling for the elections of district Bar Association Rawalpindi will be held on Jan 11..All candidates have started their chambers to chambers campaign including district Kachehri.Polling will be conducted on Jan 11 while projection meeting in order to present manifestos by all lawyers would be conducted on Jan 9.Jan 10 will be the rest day and on that day no candidate will be allowed to do campaign.Polling will be conducted from 9 am in the morning to 4pm in the afternoon and 3500 lawyers will be able to cast their vote.

For President, contest will take place between 4 candidates Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Chaudhry Nayyar Jawad, Tariq Musa, Chaudhry Ayub, for vice president three candidates Asghar Gondal, Fakharudin Mirza, Sakhawat Kazmi, For secretary generalship, Yasir Chatta, Salahudin, Imran Yusuf Niazi, while for joint secretary ship contest will be held between Waqas Kiyani and Malik Shehbaz Rasheed.Code of conduct has also been issued in this regard with warning that no violation of the code of conduct will be tolerated.