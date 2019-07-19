UrduPoint.com
Polling For Election Of KP Assembly Seats In Tribal Districts Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:17 PM

Polling for election of KP Assembly seats in tribal districts tomorrow

Polling for election of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in tribal districts will be held on Saturday

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Polling for election of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in tribal districts will be held on Saturday.The Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked all the contesting candidates to follow code of conduct for the election.

Necessary staff has been deputed in all the polling stations.Pak Army jawans have also been deployed at polling stations to ensure holding of the election in a peaceful and transparent manner.The Election Commission has asked voters to actively participate in the election and exercise their right to vote.

