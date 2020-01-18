Polling for election of office bearers, members Managing Committee of District Bar Association Hyderabad held

The polling for election of the office bearers and members Managing Committee of District Bar Association Hyderabad (DBAH) was held in a peaceful manner here Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The polling for election of the office bearers and members Managing Committee of District Bar Association Hyderabad (DBAH) was held in a peaceful manner here Saturday.

According to the Election Committee, as many as 1288 lawyers cast votes by the end of voting time at 5 pm to elect the 13 candidates to the bar among some 53 candidates who contested the elections.

The announcement of the election results is expected either late on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The candidates for the slot of President include advocates Mian Taj Muhammad Keerio, Farhad Ali Abro and S M Imran Alvi and for Vice President advocates Rashid Nizam Arain and Mohsin Raza Gopang.

The advocates Shahzeb Abbassi and Muhammad Suleman Unar will vie for the post of the General Secretary and advocates Haji Khan Brohi and Zeeshan Ali Burdi for the Joint Secretary.

For the seat of library Secretary, the contest will be held among advocates Muhammad Aamir Qureshi, Kamran Siyal, Zeeshan Bashir Chandio and Syed Tofique Ahmed Shah and for Treasurer among the advocates Saifullah Dashti, Shakir Nawaz Shar and Saqib Ali Mughal.

As many as 1,700 lawyers are registered to vote in the election.