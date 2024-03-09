Polling For Election Of President Begins
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Voting to elect the President of Pakistan started on Saturday in the Parliament House.
The voting process will continue until 4:00 pm in the afternoon without any break.
Members of the National Assembly (NA) and the Senate are casting their votes.
The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court is acting as the presiding officer.
A joint candidate of the PPP and PML-N, Asif Ali Zardari, and Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, are in the running for the office of president.
Recent Stories
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling started for presidential election in KP Assembly2 minutes ago
-
Presidential polls: prominent personalities exercise voting rights12 minutes ago
-
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway31 minutes ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari to be elected as 14th constitutional President: CM Murad32 minutes ago
-
Election to elect President begins at Sindh Assembly1 hour ago
-
PM announces setting up of cell to protect women11 hours ago
-
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad13 hours ago
-
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence13 hours ago
-
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens13 hours ago
-
NA allows use of its Hall for elections13 hours ago
-
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan13 hours ago
-
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office13 hours ago