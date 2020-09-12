UrduPoint.com
Polling For Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Elections To Be Held On 14th

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:25 PM

Polling for Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry elections to be held on 14th

Polling for elections of Corporate and Associate Classes of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will be held here on September 14 and 15, respectively

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Polling for elections of Corporate and Associate Classes of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will be held here on September 14 and 15, respectively.

The routine business activities of the chamber will remain suspended due to election process.

However, FCCI staff will remain present and perform election related dutieson Monday and Tuesday, the FCCI spokesman said on Saturday.

