Polling for first phase of the LG elections 2022 starts in Mirpurkhas division

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Polling for the first phase of the local body elections 2022 was started in three districts of Mirpurkhas division including MIrpurkhas, Umerkot and Thaparkar at 8:00 a.m. in a peaceful manner where 1555 candidates were contesting.

Strict security arrangements have been made by the district administration to avoid any untoward incident.

As per census of 2017, population of Mirpurkhas district is 1504440 while number of registered voters was 843829 including 456100 male and 387721 female voters and 836 polling stations were established.

Population in Mirpurkhas Municipal corporation is 349332 while number of registered voters is 205551 comprising 111579 male and 93972 female voters.

Population in Municipal Corporation Mir Sher Muhammad Khan Talpur of Municipal corporation Mirpurkhas is 183741 while number of registered voters is 110064 including 60092 male and 49972 female voters.

Population of Town Municipal corporation Syed Khadim Ali Shah is 165591 and number of registered voters is 95487 including 51487 made and 44000 female voters.

On the other hand, 80 candidates have been declared successful unopposed.