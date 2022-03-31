Polling for LB election 2022 starts peacefully in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the province polling for the second phase of the local body elections 2022 has been started in seven districts of Hazara division at 8:00 a.m. in a peaceful manner where 320 contenders for 22 Tehsil Mayor seats are contesting.

Strict security arrangements have been made by the district administrations with the help of the Pakistan Army to conduct the polling peacefully, police and Pakistan Army have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

5339 candidates are contesting the election on general seats where 695 for Neighborhood Council and Village Councils, 1026 for Ladies Councilors, 2388 for Youth Councilors, 1961 Kisan Councilor and 129 candidates of minorities.

In district Abbottabad total of 4057 candidates are contesting elections, according to the breakup for the four Tehsils of district Abbottabad 73 candidates are in the run, for 209 Village Councils/ Neighborhood Councils 1856 candidates for General Councilor, 504 Lady Councilor, 849 Kisan Councilor, 688 Youth Counselor and 21 Minorities Councilors.

For the five Tehsils of the district, Mansehra 84 candidates are in the ring and contesting the elections of Tehsil Mayor and Chairmanship, from 194 VC/NC 1769 candidates are contesting elections for the general seat, Lady Councilor 401, Kisan Councilor 763, Youth Counselor 647 and Minorities 3 Councilors.

For the 3 Tehsils of Torghar 32 candidates are contesting while from 40 VC/NC 216 candidates elections for the general seat, Lady Councilor 29, Kisan Councilor 92 and Youth Counselor 73 are also contesting LB elections.

Hazara Police has deployed 13000 policemen including officers, District Police, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), FRF, Elite Force, CTD, Special Branch, Ladies Police and District Security Branch officials have also been deputed to all polling stations to avoid any untoward situation during the LB Polls while Pak Army and Quick Response Force (QRF) teams would also support police force during the electoral process.

More than 2,000 police forces have been deployed at 389 most sensitive polling stations at various places in the Hazara division. Moreover, the most sensitive polling stations are being monitored through CCTV cameras, Zoom video and body-worn Cam at Inspector General (IG) Police KPK office Peshawar and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office Abbottabad.