Polling For LG- By-elections Ends In Shaheed Benazirabad Peacefully

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Polling for LG- by-elections ends in Shaheed Benazirabad peacefully

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Peace and tranquillity prevailed till the conclusion of the by-election for the general councillor seat of Ward 4, Union Committee 5 of Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja taluka Nawabshah District Shaheed Benazirabad.

The turnout of voters remained moderate at two polling stations with eight polling booths with 2483 voters.

Both the polling stations were declared most sensitive. During the voting process, District Election Commissioner/District Returning Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar visited two polling stations Government Girls High school Court Road and Main Primary School.

Talking to the media, he said that police were deployed at polling stations to maintain peace during the election process.

On the other hand, Regional Election Commissioner SBA Muhammad Yousuf and SSP Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi also visited the polling stations to inspect security and other arrangements regarding the election process, adding that Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon also visited the polling stations during polling and expressed their satisfaction over the security and other arrangements made for the election process.

According to unofficial results, the PPP candidate for the General Councillor seat Abdul Aziz Ansari has won the seat.

He received 902 votes against his rival independent candidate who received ten votes.

