Polling For LG By-elections Underway Amid Strict Security Measures In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The polling was started on all 33 vacant seats of Union Committee/Council Chairmen, vice Chairmen, General Councilors and member District Council across Sindh including 10 seats in Karachi on Thursday (Nov 14).

Polling was underway and will continue till 5 pm for which Election Commission and the provincial government adopted strict security measures.

All the deputy commissioners have already announced local holidays in the Union Committees/Councils where polls are being held.

Police have ensured strict security arrangements to maintain law and order as several polling stations had already been classified as highly sensitive and sensitive by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In Karachi, several polling stations in TMCs of Malir, Model Council, Saddar and Liaquatabad were classified as highly sensitive where a large number of police personnel was deployed to maintain a secure environment during the polling process.

