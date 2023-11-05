Polling for LG election underway in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The polling process for Local Government by-elections on vacant seats of different Union, Town and Municipal Committees was underway here on Sunday amid strict security arrangements.

As many as 54 candidates including Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad of PPP were among those who were in the field to contest the by-polls in 9 Union Committees of five of the seven districts of Karachi.

The polling process commenced at about 8:00 a.m. and will continue till 5:00 p.m.

Sindh Police have already devised a security plan to maintain peace and security during by-polls.

The SSPs of the districts concerned and Election Commission officials visited different polling stations and reviewed the polling process and asked the security and polling staff to maintain order.