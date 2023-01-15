Polling for LG elections ends

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The process of polling in the second phase of Sindh Local Government elections ended at 5 p.m. in the metropolis.

Voting started at 8.00 in the morning. According to office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, the voters who were already present on the premises of their polling stations, would be allowed to exercise their right to vote, even after 5 p.m.