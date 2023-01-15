UrduPoint.com

Polling For LG Elections Ends

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Polling for LG elections ends

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The process of polling in the second phase of Sindh Local Government elections ended at 5 p.m. in the metropolis.

Voting started at 8.00 in the morning. According to office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, the voters who were already present on the premises of their polling stations, would be allowed to exercise their right to vote, even after 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Vote Government P

Recent Stories

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

4 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

4 hours ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

5 hours ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.