Polling for Local Bodies elections underway in five cantonment boards of Rwp district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Polling for the Local Bodies elections is underway here on Sunday in five cantonment boards of Rawalpindi district with 273 candidates contesting in 36 wards of Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Taxila and Murree Hills Cantt.

The polling began at 8:00 am in the morning and will conclude at 5:00 p.m in the evening without any break.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up Complaint Centers for monitoring of Cantonment board election process at all provincial headquarters and Islamabad. Citizens can access the centre in Islamabad on telephone numbers: 051-9204403 and 051-9204402.

CCTV cameras were installed at the sensitive polling stations in the district.

Election has been postponed for one seat in Ward No 2 of RCB due to death of a candidate.

Nearly 664,873 registered voters of five cantonment boards of Rawalpindi district would exercise their right of franchise to elect local government representatives.

Talking to APP, District Returning Officer, Rawalpindi II, Shaheen Ghazal informed that all the arrangements had been finalized in Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Taxila and Murree Cantonment Boards for the Cantonment local government elections.

She informed that total number of registered voters in five cantonment boards of Rawalpindi district is 664,873 including 343,894 male and 320,979 female.

She said that 82 contesting candidates are in Rawalpindi Cantt, 77 in Chaklala Cantt, 87 in Wah Cantt, 20 in Taxila Cantt and seven in Murree Hills Cantt.

The total number of registered voters in Rawalpindi Cantt is 279,529, in Chaklala Cantt 170,100, in Wah Cantt 196,250, in Taxila Cantt 15,976 while 3,018 voters are registered in Murree.

To a question she told that 583 polling stations including 285 for male and 276 for female and 22 joint polling stations have been set up to facilitate the voters to exercise their right of franchise.

As many as 48 sensitive polling stations of the district are being given special security cover and besides the deployment of Rawalpindi district police personnel, contingents of rangers are also available to ensure law and order.

ECP had deployed 583 Presiding Officers, 1604 Assistant Presiding Officers and 1604 Polling Officers in the district, she added.

She said that total 1604 polling booths including 822 for male and 782 for female voters have been set up for the elections.

To another question she informed that foolproof security arrangements were finalized to ensure peaceful, transparent and impartial local government elections.

At the end of the polling, the presiding officers will announce the results at the polling station immediately after the counting, while the returning officers will announce the preliminary results immediately after the completion of the results of each ward.

All the polling agents are directed to obtain a copy of the result from the Presiding Officer. All election agents or candidates should also get a copy of the preliminary result from the concerned Returning Officer.

The authorities concerned have also been directed to ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct issued by ECP for Cantonment Local Bodies elections.

/395