Polling For NA 213 By-election Ends
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The polling for by-election on National Assembly constituency NA 213 Umerkot ended by 5 pm on Thursday and only those voters who were present in the premises of the polling stations would be allowed to cast their votes.
According to the spokesman of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, counting of the votes would be started after completion of vote casting process at the respective polling stations.
The media has been told that according to the code of conduct, no final and unofficial results should be broadcast until 6 pm.
The Election Commission had already instructed all the law enforcing agencies and the administration to be vigilant during and after the polling.
The provincial Election Commissioner Sindh also directed for ensuring strict security arrangements during the counting of the votes.
He said that all resources should be utilized to safely deliver all the polling staff and polling materials to the offices of the Returning Officers.
