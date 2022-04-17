Polling for NA-33 Hangu by-election underway

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Polling for National Assembly constituency (NA-33) by-election is peacefully continued here Sunday where long queues of voters are being seen in polling stations.

The seat was fallen vacant after the death of former Member National Assembly Khyal Zaman Orakzai.

The polling was started at 8 a.m and will continue till 5 p.m without break.

The chief election commissioner and secretary election commission are monitoring polling process through central control room besides special secretary from provincial control room at Peshawar.

To facilitate voters, ECP has setup 210 polling stations.

The voters are coming in large number by exercising their right of franchise in a free and peaceful atmosphere.

Police were deployed outside the polling stations for smooth conduct of the polling process.

Arms and ammunition were not being allowed inside polling stations.

The candidates have setup private booths outside the premises of polling stations for education and awareness of young voters.

The supporters of candidates hired vehicles to bring senior citizens and disabled voters to polling stations.