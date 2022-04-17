UrduPoint.com

Polling For NA-33 Hangu By-election Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Polling for NA-33 Hangu by-election underway

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Polling for National Assembly constituency (NA-33) by-election is peacefully continued here Sunday where long queues of voters are being seen in polling stations.

The seat was fallen vacant after the death of former Member National Assembly Khyal Zaman Orakzai.

The polling was started at 8 a.m and will continue till 5 p.m without break.

The chief election commissioner and secretary election commission are monitoring polling process through central control room besides special secretary from provincial control room at Peshawar.

To facilitate voters, ECP has setup 210 polling stations.

The voters are coming in large number by exercising their right of franchise in a free and peaceful atmosphere.

Police were deployed outside the polling stations for smooth conduct of the polling process.

Arms and ammunition were not being allowed inside polling stations.

The candidates have setup private booths outside the premises of polling stations for education and awareness of young voters.

The supporters of candidates hired vehicles to bring senior citizens and disabled voters to polling stations.

Related Topics

Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Peshawar Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vehicles Young Sunday From NA-33 P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

11 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

11 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

12 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.