Polling for one seat of Senate continues; 68 votes polled till 11:40am

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Polling for one vacant general seat of Senate in KP Assembly continued where 68 votes were polled till 11:40am.

The MPAs are coming to the assembly and exercising their right of franchise in a free and transparent election.

The first vote was polled by Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra. The seat was fallen vacant after resignation of Senator Ayub Afridi.

Polling started at 9 a.m. and would continue till 4 p.m without break in KP Assembly that has been declared as polling station for Senate election by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PTI has awarded ticket to PM Adviser for Finance Shaukat Tareen.

Awami National Party has fielded Shoukat Amirzada , Pakistan Peoples Party, Muhammad Saeed and Zahir Shah of JUI-F were also contesting elections.

As per seats position in KP Assembly having 145 MPAs, PTI has a total of 94 MPAs, JUIP 15, Juamat Islami 3, ANP 12, PML-N 7, PPPP 5, PML one, four each of BAP and independents.

The candidate will need more than 50% votes out of 145 members to win the Senate election.