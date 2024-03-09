Open Menu

Polling For Presidential Election Begins In Punjab Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The polling for presidential election started in Punjab Assembly on Saturday at 10:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm without any break.

According to a spokesperson,Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari was a joint candidate of PML-N and other all parties for presidential slot while Mahmood Khan Achakzai was his contender for the slot.

Election commission member Nisar Durrani would perform duty of the presiding officer for the presidential election in Punjab Assembly for which 400 ballot papers had been printed.

Staff who would perform duty of polling officers were also present. 355 members of Punjab Assembly would exercise their right of vote.

62 electoral votes would be polled in Punjab Assembly on completion of attendance.

