Polling For Presidential Election Begins In Punjab Assembly
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The polling for presidential election started in Punjab Assembly on Saturday at 10:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm without any break.
According to a spokesperson,Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari was a joint candidate of PML-N and other all parties for presidential slot while Mahmood Khan Achakzai was his contender for the slot.
Election commission member Nisar Durrani would perform duty of the presiding officer for the presidential election in Punjab Assembly for which 400 ballot papers had been printed.
Staff who would perform duty of polling officers were also present. 355 members of Punjab Assembly would exercise their right of vote.
62 electoral votes would be polled in Punjab Assembly on completion of attendance.
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM griefs over martyrdom of cop in Tank firing15 minutes ago
-
Ramzan bazaars to be made functional by 29 of Sha’ban in Multan Division16 minutes ago
-
CM, Speaker poll votes for presidential election in KP Assembly26 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA calls on PM35 minutes ago
-
Collision between two motorcycles claims life of youth in Chiniot36 minutes ago
-
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS48 minutes ago
-
Polling started for presidential election in KP Assembly1 hour ago
-
Presidential polls: prominent personalities exercise voting rights2 hours ago
-
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway2 hours ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari to be elected as 14th constitutional President: CM Murad2 hours ago
-
Polling for election of president begins2 hours ago
-
Election to elect President begins at Sindh Assembly2 hours ago