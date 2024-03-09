Open Menu

Polling For Presidential Election Completed In Sindh Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Polling for presidential election completed in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The polling for the election to the president slot was completed in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh here on Saturday.

A total of 161 votes out of 162 were cast in the election, and one lawmaker abstained from voting.

The counting of the votes will begin after the end of polling time, which is 4 p.m.

PPPP's candidate for the post of president is Asif Ali Zardari, who being supported by PML-N and other parties, whereas Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai is supported by lawmakers from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

